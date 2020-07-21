What’s open: Galleries and museums back to business

Galleries and museum's in the South Burnett are welcoming visitors back after months of lockdown. Photo: Holly Cormack.

AS RESTRICTIONS ease and some degree of normality returns to daily life, our cultural hubs are opening their doors to visitors once again.

Here are the galleries and museums that are open, or soon to open, and their adjusted opening hours.

Kingaroy Regional Art Gallery

This week, Kingaroy Art Gallery opened its doors to eager art fans five days per week. Thanks to the gallery's loyal volunteers, visitors can once again admire the work of local artists between the hours of 10am and 4pm, Monday through Friday.

The gallery will remain closed on weekends.

Entry is via the Kingaroy Visitor Information Centre, where visitors can access hand hygiene 'stations' and provide their contact details.

Kingaroy Heritage Museum

The Kingaroy Heritage Museum, also located within the Visitor Information Centre, reopened to the public from June 29 with altered opening hours. The museum is currently open Monday to Friday between the hours of 9am and 4pm, and 9am to 1pm on Saturday.

The Wondai Heritage Museum

The Wondai Heritage Museum has announced they will be reopening this week.

From July 22, visitors can again wonder through Wondai's rich history on Wednesday's, Thursday's, and Friday's. Opening hours are between 9am and 4pm.

Visitors are reminded to maintain social distancing and follow any Qld Health directives.

Wondai Regional Art Gallery

The Wondai Regional Art Gallery welcomed back visitors on Monday last week (July 13), with visiting hours scheduled between 10am and 3pm daily.

The Ration Shed

The Ration Shed Museum in Cherbourg opened its doors on July 9, following the communities transition to Stage 3 Restrictions. Opening hours are currently between 9.30am and 1pm and an appointment must be made prior to all visits.

A total of 20 visitors can enter the Historical Precinct at any given time and must sign a Contact Register.

Booking can be made by emailing info@rationshed.com.au or calling ahead on 4169 5753.

Queensland Dairy and Heritage Museum

Murgon's Queensland Dairy and Heritage Museum reopened on Friday June 12. The museum is open regular hours - 9.30am to 12.30pm - from Tuesday through to Sunday.

A COVID-19 Safe plan in currently in place to ensure visitor safety.

The South Burnett Energy Centre

The South Burnett Energy Centre, located in the Nanango Visitor Information Centre, opened to visitor on June 29. The Centre is open from Monday to Friday between the hours of 9am and 4pm, and from 9am to 1pm on Saturday.

The South Burnett Timber Museum

Wondai's South Burnett Timber museum opened its doors on June 29. It is currently open from Monday to Saturday, between the hours of 9am to 2pm.

Yarraman Heritage Museum

Yarraman Heritage Museum welcomed back visitors last month, reopening their portal into early 20th Century life from June 13.

Roy Emerson Museum

The Roy Emerson Museum in Blackbutt is currently open, having welcomed back visitors on June 15.