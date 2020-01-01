Why Tex Perkins flipped the bird to ScoMo on national TV

Byron Shire resident, musician Tex Perkins during his show as part of the ABC TV’s New Year broadcast.

Byron Shire resident, musician Tex Perkins during his show as part of the ABC TV’s New Year broadcast.

IT WAS the moment that shocked TV producers and amused audiences across the country.

Musician Tex Perkins was performing as part of the ABC's New Year broadcast, and just about 10pm, when most nannas were about to fall asleep, Perkins woke the whole nation up with a very decisive: "This one's for the Prime Minister!".

The camera panned across Sydney Harbour and then the Byron Shire resident and music frontman flip his middle finger up for a couple of seconds in the direction of Kirribilli House, where Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, was entertaining family and guests.

He then played The Honeymoon Is Over, a song he released as a member of The Cruel Sea.

Tex Perkins: “This one’s for the Prime Minister, it’s called The Honeymoon is Over” (directs bird toward Kirribilli).



The right will be going off their nut when they hear about this aired on the ABC. #Smoco #SenateInquiryPending #SydneyNYE #DonateToTheRedCross pic.twitter.com/kiHVhHKyh9 — Sotiris Cominos (@SoggyTiri) December 31, 2019

Social media immediately lit up with commentary, particularly on Twitter, where the reaction was divided between criticism and support for the artist.

Perkins returned to the stage around 11pm to perform a cover of Living In The 70s.

The popular Australian singer-songwriter fronts The Cruel Sea, but has also performed with the Beasts of Bourbon, Thug, James Baker Experience, The Butcher Shop, Salamander Jim, and Tex, Don and Charlie.

Why did Tex do that?

Attempts to contact the artists have been unsuccessful, but perhaps a clue to his gesture can be explained by Perkins' comments made on December 17 on the bushfire crisis and how it had affected not only the area, but the whole country.

Perkins admitted he faced the idea of losing his property during the recent bushfires.

At the launch of Make It Rain, a bushfire fundraiser he created with other local musicians, Perkins was emphatic about the lack of leadership he saw in the country regarding the issue.

"The only reason we and the entire area, south of our valley, (survived) was because of a bunch of young guys who stayed and defended it," he said, referring to the Mt Nardi bushfire.

"They said it was undefendable..

"It was assumed that it would race through the valley, go all the way to Federal and beyond, and those local young men were not RFS volunteers, they were citizens, and that's were we are.

"We all gotta become those guys."

Perkins also said then that the government and the population needed to adapt to this new reality in Australian life.

"We need to adapt to these conditions, that's the new reality, and we have to do it quickly," he said.