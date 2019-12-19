Why Brisbane businessman is supporting the South Burnett

EVERY DROP COUNTS: David Muller and Keith Campbell welcome Brian Arnold as he donates water to farmers. Picture: Elaelah Harley

MAKING the decision to help out communities in need wasn’t difficult for Brian Arnold.

Mr Arnold, from Outback Spirit Iced Tea and Banchetto Caterers, is aware of the tough conditions in places like the South Burnett, since he has had family members live in the region.

“They’ve moved on now, some to Toowoomba and Stanthorpe too, but we all know what it’s like to live in a drought,” he said.

“Myself and the local community in Brisbane have been raising water so that half can go to Stanthorpe and half to the South Burnett.”

Mr Arnold said he had a very small community in Brisbane raising water, working over three postcodes.

“It shows that people who have gotten involved have really chipped in,” he said.

“Now that we’ve started something, there’s been a lot of publicity that has made water tankers getting around to drop off water, which is great.”

Mr Arnold said a lot of people didn’t realise how much they relied on these drought-affected regions.

“Stanthorpe has a lot of fruit and vegetables and the South Burnett has a lot of meat produce, these are all the farmers we need to be looking after,” he said.

When it came to making the donations, Mr Arnold said no one thought about working with the South Burnett, but once they’d become aware of what was going on, they’d put in their support.

“It’s a matter of working with the Brisbane community,” he said.

“People want to donate and instead of donating money we thought why not donate water instead?”

Mr Arnold said they just needed someone to do the delivery, and he was more than willing to sacrifice the petrol.

“It’s nothing compared to giving a bit of liquid gold to people,” he said.

“Especially if it gives hope to farmers.”