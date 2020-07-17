‘Why do you even own a car?’: Magistrate baffled by offender

Magistrate Sinclair was baffled that Webb had bought a car, but never got a licence to drive it: Facebook/Queensland Police Service.

A MAGISTRATE has been left bewildered by an offender who risked a prison sentence over a “good deal” on a car.

Nanango Magistrate Andrew Sinclair was baffled by a repeat driving offender on Thursday, who bought a car for a “really good deal” but never bothered to acquire a licence to drive it.

“Why do you even own a car? You’re not allowed to drive,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

On June 17 at around 4pm, Rodney Webb’s prized Ford Sedan was intercepted by police on Burnett Street in Nanango.

Officers asked Webb to produce his drivers licence and subsequent checks showed that he didn’t have one, and had never held one at any point.

He gave no emergent reason for driving and was driving from the shops to home at the time. He was issued with a Notice to Appear in relation to this matter.

Appearing before Nanango Magistrates Court yesterday (June 16), Webb pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three months imprisonment, which has been suspended for a period of 12 months.

The sentence will be activated if he decides to get behind the wheel again during this time.

The defendant has also been suspended from getting a licence for a period of six months.

Webb told the court that he will likely sell the car.

“Your other option would be to get a licence,” Magistrate Sinclair said.