Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_COOLING_CITIES_26NOV19
QLD_CP_NEWS_COOLING_CITIES_26NOV19
News

Why JCU students are cracking up at drastic change

by Chris Calcino
17th Sep 2020 12:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

STUDENTS are fighting a James Cook University decision to replace semesters with trimesters in a trial that will transform how degrees work.

Business law and governance dean Professor Stephen Boyle said business, commerce and tourism degrees would switch to three 10-week trimesters next year instead of two 13-week semesters.

JCU students are campaigning against the change, which would reduce holidays and potentially cause a minefield for anyone studying dual degrees - one of which may be on semesters while the other is on trimesters.

letterspromo
Dean of the College of Business, Law and Governance at JCU, Professor Stephen Boyle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Dean of the College of Business, Law and Governance at JCU, Professor Stephen Boyle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Prof Boyle said trimesters allowed students to better manage their study load by focusing on two or three subjects per trimester, while still completing a degree in three years.

They could fast-track studies by taking three subjects per trimester and completing in two and a half years.

"Alternatively, students can build one or two trimester breaks into their study plans, to make time for work, travel or family commitments … " Prof Boyle said.

Originally published as Why JCU students are cracking up at drastic change

More Stories

education james cook university jcu university

Just In

    100-year-old man beats COVID

    100-year-old man beats COVID
    • 17th Sep 2020 12:01 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM 'determined to tear down Palaszczuk'

        Premium Content PM 'determined to tear down Palaszczuk'

        News Deputy Premier Steven Miles said PM’s ongoing criticism of Queensland’s restrictions was proof that he was 'determined to tear down' the Premier.

        Community rallies to help small school make big change

        Premium Content Community rallies to help small school make big change

        Community A community in the South Burnett has banded together to use the Containers for...

        You can still grab your Burnett news in print! Here's how...

        You can still grab your Burnett news in print! Here's how...

        News Here's how you can still read the biggest Burnett stories in print

        WATER PRICES: What every councillor said in heated debate

        Premium Content WATER PRICES: What every councillor said in heated debate

        Council News THE South Burnett Regional Council voted to lower the price of standpipe water...