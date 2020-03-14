Why man stabbed neighbour in chest

A GOLD Coast man who stabbed a neighbour in the chest will have to undergo anger management counselling before a judge will finalise his sentencing.

The wounding occured after the woman armed herself with a stone frying pan.

Brandon Marshal Walker-West, 20, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to one count of wounding.

Judge Katherine McGinness adjourned proceedings prior to handing down the sentence so that Walker-West could undergo anger management counselling.

"He made very poor decisions which could have ended up killing somebody," she said.

Prosecutor Kathleen Christopherson said there was an argument between Walker-West and his family and some neighbours who lived in the same Palm Beach apartment block about 2.30pm on February 3 last year.

"There was bad blood between them for months," she said.

Brandon Marshal Walker-West leaves Southport Courthouse. Picture: Lea Emery

The court was told after a physical confrontation where the victim's mother punched Walker-West, the victim retrieved a large stone frying pan from her apartment.

Walker-West returned to his apartment and got a large, red carving knife from the kitchen.

"He has swung the knife at her as she has swung the frying pan," Ms Christopherson said.

Walker-West stabbed the woman in her chest, leaving a cut to her abdominal muscle and liver.

"It's pure luck and not management on behalf of the defendant that this hasn't gone worse," Ms Christopherson said.

Barrister David Funch said the victim had admitted in her statement that she was being "deliberately offensive" and swore at them.

He said the offending was "more in the nature of excessive self-defence".

Mr Funch said Walker-West had no criminal history and had moved from the Gold Coast since the incident.

Outside of the courthouse Walker-West laughed with friends who hugged and congratulated him on the delay to proceedings.

The matter will return to court next month.