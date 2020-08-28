Menu
SPINNING AROUND: The likeness of pop idol Kylie Minogue has been making the rounds of the Balonne Shire this month, after she gave praise to the council's new tourism video that reworked one of her tunes.
Offbeat

Why pop idol Kylie Minogue is ‘visiting’ southwest shire

28th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
A COUNCIL in southwest Queensland has "enlisted" Australian pop idol Kylie Minogue to help encourage tourists back into the region.

The Balonne Shire Council's latest tourism initiative has taken off, following on from its viral 'Matesong' video earlier this year, a parody of Minogue's song promoting Australian tourism.

The songstress actually shared her love for the video on social media, with the council even extended an invitation for her to visit the shire in the near future.

While COVID-19 has put restrictions on travel both interstate and internationally, the BSC's tourism team have taken "Kylie" on a virtual tour of the Balonne Shire, giving "her" a taste of what our region has to offer once she can finally accept our invitation.

Over recent weeks Kylie's likeness has been all around the Balonne Shire, and her adventures for this initiative have created a buzz on social media.

To see her latest appearances, visit www.facebook.com/stgeorgeandsurrounds.

