Sydney ranks as the world’s second healthiest city

There's no place like home and now Sydneysiders have an extra reason to rejoice with international researchers confirming the Harbour City is among the healthiest in the world.

Analysis of 44 global cities across 10 metrics ranked Sydney as the second healthiest city in the world - second only to Dutch capital Amsterdam.

Irene Benitez, with her dog Pistachio, at Bondi Beach. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Sydneysiders had a high life expectancy of 82.1 years and a happiness score of 7.22, ranked on factors such as average working weeks, availability of outdoor activities, gym membership costs and air and water quality.

Sydney also scored highly thanks to its 2636 sunshine hours per year - 1000 hours above rivals such as Berlin, Dublin and Geneva.

Melbourne also scored well, ranking 11 with the same happiness score and life expectancy as Sydney residents but with lower levels in other metrics.

Europe dominated the list with seven out of 10 of the healthiest locations based in Europe, and three of those in Scandinavian countries, Stockhold, Copenhagen and Helsinki.

Lenstore representative Roshni Patel said cities that had low sunshine hours still scored highly overall thanks to attractive lifestyle factors such as short working hours and low pollution.

"Our health has never been more important and it's really interesting to see that leading a healthy and happy life can be influenced by your location by such a significant amount.

"The shorter working weeks and low pollution levels have proved greatly successful for cities in the north of Europe such as Copenhagen and Stockholm, despite these locations receiving some of the lowest hours of sunshine each year," Ms Patel said.

"Keeping fit and healthy can also become costly with gym memberships and costs of groceries varying in different cities. It's great to see cities with hundreds of outdoor activities that can be enjoyed for free."

Bondi local Irene Benitez said she loves Sydney because of how active and relaxed it is.

"Living in Sydney is great. Bondi in particular has a very active lifestyle. I play tennis and walk my dog Pistachio. Even at 5am, I see people out and about being active," the 29-year-old said. "It's very relaxed. Life is just more tranquil and happy."

