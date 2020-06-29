Why the skies will be smokey in the South Burnett this week

SMOKE: Two hazard reduction burns are planned for the Wondai area this week.

THE Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy will undertake two hazard reduction burns on state land at Wondai from Tuesday 29 June 2020 until Friday 3 July 2020.

Depending on the wind direction, the burns will commence midmorning, with crews remaining on site until safe.

The first backburn site adjacent to Cherbourg Road. (Picture: Contributed)

The first burn area is approximately 23 Ha and is located adjacent to Cherbourg Road and Kent Street, Wondai.

The second burn site adjacent to Cadell Street. (Picture: Contributed)

The second burn area is approximately 7.8 Ha and is located adjacent to Cadell Street, Wondai.

The planned operations will take into consideration wind direction to minimise smoke discomfort to residents, however the general public are advised to take the following precautions in the event of a smoke hazard.

Residents should keep doors and windows closed to prevent smoke entering homes and reduce outdoor activities if smoke levels are high.

Vehicle drivers should remain on alert for smoke hazards and fire fighters working alongside the roadways. Drivers should slow down, keep windows up and turn vehicle headlights on.

Crews will patrol the sites for several days as required.