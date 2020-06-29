Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SMOKE: Two hazard reduction burns are planned for the Wondai area this week.
SMOKE: Two hazard reduction burns are planned for the Wondai area this week.
News

Why the skies will be smokey in the South Burnett this week

Tristan Evert
29th Jun 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy will undertake two hazard reduction burns on state land at Wondai from Tuesday 29 June 2020 until Friday 3 July 2020.

Depending on the wind direction, the burns will commence midmorning, with crews remaining on site until safe.

The first backburn site adjacent to Cherbourg Road. (Picture: Contributed)
The first backburn site adjacent to Cherbourg Road. (Picture: Contributed)

The first burn area is approximately 23 Ha and is located adjacent to Cherbourg Road and Kent Street, Wondai.

The second burn site adjacent to Cadell Street. (Picture: Contributed)
The second burn site adjacent to Cadell Street. (Picture: Contributed)

The second burn area is approximately 7.8 Ha and is located adjacent to Cadell Street, Wondai.

The planned operations will take into consideration wind direction to minimise smoke discomfort to residents, however the general public are advised to take the following precautions in the event of a smoke hazard.

Residents should keep doors and windows closed to prevent smoke entering homes and reduce outdoor activities if smoke levels are high.

Vehicle drivers should remain on alert for smoke hazards and fire fighters working alongside the roadways. Drivers should slow down, keep windows up and turn vehicle headlights on.

Crews will patrol the sites for several days as required.

hazard reduction burns south burnett news south burnett qfes
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Temporary interruption to Nanango water supply

        premium_icon Temporary interruption to Nanango water supply

        News NANANGO residents are being advised of a temporary disturbance to the water supply near Fitzroy Street.

        Fines put on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

        premium_icon Fines put on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

        News SPER halts fine collection notices in response to coronavirus

        Celebrating 80 years of life in the South Burnett

        premium_icon Celebrating 80 years of life in the South Burnett

        News Surrounded by family and friends, this South Burnett lady celebrated her 80th...

        Man suffered serious injuries in lawn mower fall

        premium_icon Man suffered serious injuries in lawn mower fall

        News A MAN has come off second best after a run-in with a lawnmower