Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Why ‘Uber Bob’ cocaine case has been pushed back

by Lea Emery
9th Apr 2020 7:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TERMINALLY ill pensioner accused of selling about $7200 of cocaine a week had his case delayed because one of the police officers involved is in self-isolation.

Robert Alexander John Pearson, who is nicknamed "Uber Bob", is facing multiple charges including trafficking dangerous drugs and supplying dangerous drugs.

Pearson was scheduled to appear in Southport Magistrates Court later this month but prosecutor Caitlin Usher yesterday asked for the case to be delayed.

"We are asking for an extension to provide the brief of evidence because the officer involved was exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and had to self-isolate," she said.

Ms Usher said the officer estimated he would need another month to compile the brief of evidence.

Pearson's defence lawyer, Demi Quadrio, of Gatenby Lawyers, asked for Pearson's bail conditions to be changed so he could have contact with co-accused Leeanne Karin Pearson and Justin Kenneth Hortz.

Magistrate Mark Howden granted police the extension and adjourned the matter to May 26. He also granted the changes to bail.

Originally published as Why 'Uber Bob' cocaine case has been pushed back

More Stories

Show More
cocaine trafficking court crime pensioner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We are all in this together’: Year 12 students in limbo

        premium_icon ‘We are all in this together’: Year 12 students in limbo

        Education Vice-captain said it’s a challenging time for students, and urges peers to stay connected.

        No celebrations despite victory over coal mine

        premium_icon No celebrations despite victory over coal mine

        News ‘We worry we might have to fight this again some day.’

        Little athletes rewarded for big year

        premium_icon Little athletes rewarded for big year

        Athletics Despite the Nanango Little Athletics club having to do their presentation online, a...

        Suspect on the run as police block off road access

        premium_icon Suspect on the run as police block off road access

        Crime Police urgently seek for witnesses to come forward with information.