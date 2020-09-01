‘WHY WE RIDE’: Cyclists raise money for cancer research

Riders preparing to leave the Kingaroy Showgrounds on a five day 400 kilometre ride. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

THIRTEEN riders left the Kingaroy showgrounds this morning, heading towards Nanango for day one of the Ride For Relay.

The five-day journey covers 400km of challenging South Burnett terrain, starting in Kingaroy before heading to Nanango, Kumbia, Cooyar and Blackbutt before returning to Kingaroy.

Event organiser Jason Wyeth said it was going to be a challenging ride, however never as challenging as the fight against cancer.

“We are all here for a reason, in our own ways our lives have all been touched by cancer,” Mr Wyeth said.

“My son had a brain tumour a month out from his fourth birthday, so my family have been intermittently involved with cancer for 14 years.

“He turned 18 this year, my wife is the secretary of Relay For Life and this is my way of doing something to help.”

Due to COVID-19, numbers are significantly down compared to 2019, however the Ride For Relay team are currently $200 short of their anticipated $10,000 fundraising goal.

In 2019 Ride For Relay raised over $20,000, with proceeds going to the Cancer Council.

Mr Wyeth said they are well and truly on track to reach their $10,000 goal.

“We are only just short of our goal at the moment, so hopefully over the course of the ride we continue to raise more money,” he said.

“It is going to be a challenging ride, there are a lot of hills but we will all stick together and help each other through it.

Ride For Relay is due to ride back into the Kingaroy Showgrounds on Saturday morning.

Click here to make a donation.