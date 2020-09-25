Wide Bay Burnett Councils join forces to tackle pests

ROOTING AROUND: Feral pigs wreak havoc across the North and South Burnett. File Photo.

ROOTING AROUND: Feral pigs wreak havoc across the North and South Burnett. File Photo.

THE South Burnett Regional Council, North Burnett and Bundaberg Regional Councils combined forces to tackle local pests, securing joint funding from the Australian Government Communities Combating Pest and Weed Impacts During Drought Program.

In the South Burnett, the project will provide support to groups of landholders wanting to establish pest animal working groups within their districts. Funding will deliver workshops for interested groups to develop coordinated control programs and contribute to on ground activities for the first year.

Division 6 Councillor Scott Henschen said “Council is grateful for the support this program provides by promoting the concept of landholders working together to reduce the impact feral animals have on their livestock, crops or lifestyle.”

“The development of landholder led control groups provides communities with the flexibility to take control of a problem in a way that best suits the needs of its members,” he said.

Information sessions will be held to showcase the benefits of co-ordinated pest animal control, learn how groups of landholders are taking back control of their feral animal programs and how landholders can apply for assistance.

Information sessions

Durong – Tuesday October 20, 9am – Durong Bowls club

Nanango – Thursday October 22, 9am – Nanango RSL

Wondai – Friday October 23, 9am – Wondai RSL

If you would like to attend an information session please contact Council prior to Wednesday October 14, 2020.

Expressions of Interest to apply for assistance to develop a pest animal working group plan and funding for on ground control activities are available on the South Burnett Regional Council website, Customer Contact Centres, via email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au or by calling Council’s Natural Resource Management team on 4189 9100.

Expressions of interest close Friday 13 November 2020.

In the North Burnett, the program aims to specifically reduce infestations of Prickly Acacia, African Boxthorn and Honey Locust across the region, as well as manage infestations of feral pigs and wild dogs.

The funding will engage and upskill local pest animal trappers, weed contractors, Aboriginal groups and natural resource management groups, increasing awareness and reporting capabilities.

North Burnett Regional Council Land have advised that Protection Officers will be conducting inspections, consultation, treatment and training in the coming months.

If you require further information or would like to report a sighting of any of the listed pests, you can contact NBRC on 1300 696 272 or email admin@northburnett.qld.gov.au.

The programs will be in operation until the end of 2021.

