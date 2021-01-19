Wide Bay Burnett welcomes new regional doctors

The Wide Bay is set for an injection of new doctors as the latest round of budding General Practitioners (GPs) begin their training this week.

Fifteen new registrars will attend a two-day introductory workshop for James Cook University’s GP training program, at the University’s office in Hervey Bay.

They are part of more than 150 doctors statewide who are embarking on their GP studies through James Cook University workshops around Queensland, including in Hervey Bay, Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton and the Sunshine Coast.

The fifteen GPs in training will then head out to work in a range of towns across the region, including Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Childers, Bundaberg and Monto.

Dr Davinder Pannu will be commencing his 12 month Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine placement today (January 19) at Monto Family Practice and will also be undertaking part placement at Monto Hospital.



He may choose to complete his full 2.5 years of JCU GP training in Monto or move to another North Burnett practice and hospital for his remaining 18 months of training.

JCU Director of GP training, Associate Professor Lawrie McArthur, said JCU will have close to 60 doctors training through the program in the Wide Bay region.

“This new intake builds on the success of the program locally over the past five years which has seen JCU produce 84 qualified GPs in Wide Bay,” Associate Professor McArthur said.

“Our doctors go on to practice across Queensland in regional, rural and remote communities to improve health outcomes where it is needed most.

“We dedicate time and resources to matching applicants with training posts that will benefit their careers as well as the community. The training posts provide the opportunity to develop an extended scope of practice unique to rural and remote locations.

“JCU has a strong record of producing a skilled workforce for northern Australia and this new cohort of GP registrars will add to that legacy.”

Registrars will cover the requirements of the Australian General Practice Training (AGPT) program. They will also meet their mentors, colleagues and JCU support staff.