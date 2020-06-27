Wide Bay MP embraces move to digital era

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien enjoys reading the South Burnett Times, which falls under his electorate. Photo: Clementine Norton

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien enjoys reading the South Burnett Times, which falls under his electorate. Photo: Clementine Norton

MEMBER for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien believes the media plays an important role in capturing historial moments as they unfold.

O’Brien said newspapers, including the Times, had been documenting these events for decades in regional towns across Queensland.

“For the past 110 years, the people of South Burnett have had a champion in their local newspaper.

“The South Burnett Times has been a proud supporter and advocate for local communities since 1910, and its imminent closure is a sad loss to our region.

“The media plays a vital role in democracy, and especially so in regional communities like Murgon and Cherbourg where people rely on these valued community newspapers to keep them informed about what is happening in their local area,” he said.

“For many people, especially the isolated or elderly, the newspaper provides them with one of their strongest connections to the community, with not just a wealth of news but also numerous public notices for clubs, groups, craft classes and the countless small events that knit our society together.”

He said it was important the media continued to have a place in regional towns moving forward into the future.

“The South Burnett Times has always lobbied hard to make its region a better place. “Whenever there is a person or family in need, a road that is in poor condition, and both good and bad news announcements to be made, the South Burnett Times is there to tell the story without fear or favour.

“While its news content will still be available digitally, skilled jobs will be lost at a time when our economy needs every job possible, and the loss of these paper editions will be upsetting for those people who cannot access news online.

“It’s vital that as many people support the digital editions as possible to ensure that the South Burnett region retains a strong voice, so that we can continue to have access to a wide range of informational, educational and entertaining news.”