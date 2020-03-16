Menu
Wide Bay open schoolboys cricket team win first ever state champs

Tristan Evert
16th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
THE Wide Bay Open Schoolboys Cricket team took out the Queensland Schools Cricket Championship on March 10, defeating South Coast by 126 runs.

Coached by Simon Giles from Bundaberg, it was the first time in the competition’s 100 year history that Wide Bay have won.

Fletcher Brown, Matthew Springate and Jaden Heness were among those representing the South Burnett at the competition.

South Burnett cricketers Jaden Heness, Matthew Springate and Fletcher Brown at the state championships. (Picture: Contributed)
For Wide Bay, opener Edward Ryan hit the most runs, finishing on 51 off 97 balls.

Matthew Jackson hit 49 before he was caught out, while Brendan Giles and Matthew Springate added 16 each.

For the bowlers, Thomas Gossett took 3/16 off 9, bowling three maidens.

Cody Reynolds and Liam O’Connor both took a wicket each.

Justin Faber had a great day in the field taking two catches with Thomas Gossett, Connar Robson, Luc Hart de Keating and Mac Eckersely all taking a catch each.

Two ducks, a golden duck and some low scores across the board had the South Coast all out on 68 runs.

Wide Bay batted out the overs finishing on 8 for 194.

south burnett cricket south burnett sport wide bay cricket
South Burnett

