Woman holds cheating NFL star at gunpoint

An NFL star was allegedly sprung red handed naked with other women and his brother before his wife pulled out a pistol.

An NFL star was allegedly sprung red handed naked with other women and his brother before his wife pulled out a pistol.

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas was allegedly held at gunpoint by his wife on April 13 after being caught cheating with another woman.

In court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Nina Thomas allegedly held a loaded gun less than a foot from her husband's head.

According to TMZ, the Austin Police Department responded to a call about a disturbance in the early hours of the morning, and "observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle."

Per court documents, Nina Thomas claims her husband left their house in the day after the two had an argument about his drinking.

Seth Thomas, Earl's brother, reportedly picked him up from the house.

In what TMZ claims is Nina's side of the story, she apparently accessed Earl's Snapchat where she found video of him with another woman. She then used his account to track his location, calling two other women to help her, and taking her husband's gun to "scare him."

When Nina and the two other women arrived at the house, they allegedly "discovered Earl and Seth naked in bed with other women."

Nina Thomas reportedly confessed to holding the gun to Earl's head, but claimed to be "unaware" that the pistol had a round in the chamber.

Police reportedly claim cell phone footage of the incident reveals Nina pointing the gun "from less than a foot away and it can clearly be seen that Nina's finger was on the trigger and the safety is disengaged."

Police say Earl was able to wrestle the gun back.

Nina Thomas was reportedly arrested and booked for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence, and was later bonded out.

Per TMZ, court records show she was also handed an emergency protective order; meaning she must stay 200 yards away from Earl.

Earl Thomas released a message on Instagram before the TMZ story dropped.

Originally published as Wife holds cheating NFL star at gunpoint