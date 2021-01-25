Wife’s brave act after shark attack

A woman who was enjoying a drink with friends at her waterfront property in the NSW Hunter Region has recalled the moment she heard a horrific scream after a man was mauled by a shark in the waters below.

Judy Jones, 71, was sitting out the back of her Yarrawonga Park home in Lake Macquarie when the victim cried for help about 6.30pm on Saturday.

She told The Daily Telegraph the screaming was "horrendous".

"We just took off and ran straight down. By the time we got down there he was out of the water and his wife was holding his arm together," Ms Jones said.

"His arm … there wasn't much of it together still. (And there was) a lot of blood. His wife is a doctor so she was incredibly efficient."

Judy Jones, pictured with Lauren Miller, was having a drink with friends at her waterfront home at Yarrawonga Park when she heard cries for help. Picture: Lachlan Leeming

Marine biologist Richard Burbury, 58, was swimming when he was brutally attacked. His 56-year-old wife has been praised for getting her husband to shore.

Ms Jones' said she rushed back inside to grab a first aid kit and tried to put a tourniquet around Mr Burbury's arm to help stem the bleeding while his wife was holding his arm together.

"It was just bone and flesh. He was very calm and conscious," she told the publication.

She said the victim described the shark as "the size of him".

Earlier NSW Police said the man would undergo surgery after being mauled on his left arm.

The 58-year-old man was mauled on the arm. Picture: TNV

He was conscious when ambulance crews arrived and was rushed to John Hunter Hospital having lost a large amount of blood, where he underwent surgery.

Witnesses to the dramatic scenes told The Newcastle Herald on Sunday the shark had torn deeply into the man's flesh before swimming away, his injuries appearing so bad one person suggested it would be a battle for surgeons to save the lower half of his arm.

"When you get a call to attend a shark attack, you never really know the full extent of the injuries until you get on scene," NSW Ambulance Inspector Grahame Rathbone said.

Officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District are working with NSW Fisheries to identify the species.

