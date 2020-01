A wild brawl broke out in Bulcock St, Caloundra, in the early hours of this morning.

POLICE were called to a brawl in Bulcock St in the early hours of this morning which had broken out near a well-known nightclub and outside a kebab shop.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there had been reports two people had been injured in the fracas.

The incident happened about 2.15am.

Police attended but no arrests were made.