Suns end 426-day drought with stunning upset

Matthew Rowell is swamped by his teammates.

The Gold Coast Suns have claimed a thumping 14.6 (90) to 6.10 (46) win over the West Coast Eagles, ending a horrific 426-day wait between victories.

The Suns' last win came against Carlton in round four last year, a game played on April 14, 2019.

Coronavirus shutdown has made the wait a little longer but it's a stunning result as the Suns dominated the second half to double Eagles' score.

Taking a three-point lead into the halftime break, Fox Footy's Gerard Healy believed the Suns had turned a corner with their effort.

"All we saw there was a true competitive spirit," Healy said. "A willingness to keep giving and giving, not giving up and they have a couple of youngsters leading the way and the old blokes are jumping on board. it's a really exciting first half for the Gold Coast."

The second half had the commentators almost disbelieving of what had happened.

The win snaps a 19-game losing streak and starts West Coast's Queensland hub stay in the worst way possible.

It's makes clear that the challenge of the hub is difficult with the Eagles massively struggling at Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium, its home for the near future as the AFL attempts to stay live.

Sun draftee Matt Rowell was best on ground in just his second AFL appearance, kicking two goals and picking up 26 disposals as he upstaged West Coast's vaunted midfield.

The 18-year-old was one of several young Suns to fire with fellow second-gamer Noah Anderson also scoring the first goal of his AFL career.

Lachie Weller was everywhere for the home team, picking up 24 disposals, while co-captain Jarrod Witts handled the challenge against Eagles' superstar Nic Naitanui well in the ruck.

Even more impressive for Suns' coach Stuart Dew, the win came without David Swallow (suspended) or star recruit Brandon Ellis (calf).

What a win for the Suns.

Oscar Allen was the only multiple goalkicker for the Eagles with two majors, while Andrew Gaff's 29 disposals was the highest individual tally of the match.

In the only blemish for the home team on the night, Suns forward Alex Sexton was placed on report for a high shot on Eagles defender Jeremy McGovern in the third quarter.

The Eagles need to recover quickly, with the second match of their Queensland stay being against Brisbane next Saturday.

Gold Coast will look to build on their win when they host Adelaide next Sunday.

