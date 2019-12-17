Third time lucky for CBD transformation project?

DECISION TIME: South Burnett Regional Council CEO Mark Pitt with Mayor Keith Campbell who is hopeful the third round of funding will be approved. Picture: Jessica McGrath

AFTER being knocked back twice for government funding, South Burnett Regional Council is undertaking a third attempt to secure money for a local project.

Council is seeking $4.5 million for the Kingaroy Transformation Project, formally known as the Kingaroy Revitalisation Project, under the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund.

If successful, the council would contribute a further $6.5 million, which was already allocated in the council's budget, towards the transformation of Kingaroy's CBD.

At the December council meeting, South Burnett mayor Keith Campbell said one of the main points of difference from the previous rounds of applications was the purpose behind the funding.

"One of the features of this particular funding for this round is that it is being specifically targeted at drought stricken areas," Cr Campbell said.

"There will be a number of new jobs created as a consequence of this project, should it be successful.

"I believe there will be something like 40 positions in addition," he said.

Deputy mayor Kathy Duff said the main reason she supported the project was that the bulk of the work they have to fund would be required anyway.

"It's underground work that in the future we are going to have to fund," she said.

"This is an opportunity for us to get the matching funds."

Councillor Danita Potter told the meeting the project was a long time coming for Kingaroy.

"We have talked about this for so long.

"To miss out on two lots of funding and to get it to this stage yet again, I am keeping my fingers and toes and everything else crossed," she said.

As part of the project, the council will allocate funds to deliver the project from various divisions including water and wastewater $1.1 million, works rehabilitation capital budget $3.7 million, and existing load borrowings $1.8 million.

The infrastructure delivered as part of the KTP will form part of council's asset register.