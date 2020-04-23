Will region’s league players take to field this season?

LOCAL LEAGUE: Eagle's five-eighth Blake Shirley with a charge down the short side in a trial match before coronavirus shutdowns. (Picture: File)

LOCAL LEAGUE: Eagle's five-eighth Blake Shirley with a charge down the short side in a trial match before coronavirus shutdowns. (Picture: File)

QUEENSLAND Rugby League has reconfirmed its commitment to relaunching matches and training this year, but has not set a date to do so.

This comes as NSW Rugby League announced it hoped to relaunch play across the state on July 18, subject to a review in June.

QRL managing director Robert Moore said returning to the field would only be possible if it was deemed safe for all participants, volunteers and their families in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

"QRL will continue to monitor the government's advice closely in a concerted effort to communicate with stakeholders as often as possible," Moore said.

"This review process may result in the need to reduce or extend the suspension period as outlined here, based on the advice available at the time.

"The decision was made in consultation with the QRL's chief medical officer, who advised the updated measures for the rugby league fraternity was in line with government initiatives to limit community transmission."

As it currently stands, the QRL has now extended the suspension of all community rugby league activity until June 1, 2020.

Down south, NSWRL CEO David Trodden said on the advice of government restrictions in place by July, the state governing body would work to resume competitions in a shortened format for the remainder of the season.

"Accordingly, the earliest possible return date is 30 June 2020, unless the NSW Government decides to lift the Public Health order earlier," Trodden said.

"Most winter sports favour working towards a return date of 18 July, 2020, at the end of the next school holiday period, with a return to training on 1 July 2020, subject to the status of the public health in the interim.

"The NSWRL and everyone in our rugby league community need to be responsive to the continual changes to the government advice around risks to public health for the broader community, and if it becomes apparent that a July start date is not feasible, we will adjust and reassess."