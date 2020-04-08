Will the South Burnett be home to a quarantine centre?

AS MANY quarantine centres have been set up across Queensland, the South Burnett is yet to have one established.

There had only been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the region, however, every day government officials are updating the public on new health information and cases of the virus.

In regards to establishing a facility, South Burnett Regional Council chief executive Mark Pitt they had no definite plans to set up a centre.

“The South Burnett Local Disaster Management Group are currently carrying out planning to provide assistance to government authorities should the need arise,” Mr Pitt said.

“Accommodation assistance to our community, including managed quarantine, would only be used in conjunction with a request from state and commonwealth governments, should it be required.

“Information regarding locations of possible quarantine centres would be released in conjunction with Queensland Health.”

This comes after Mr Pitt announced a week ago that council had closed all of their customer service centres and administration offices.

“We will continue to monitor and respond to an ever changing situation,” he said.

“With the health and safety of our community remaining paramount, council will now conduct business over the telephone or online rather than face-to-face”

Council also announced they were forced to postpone a number of their upcoming events indefinitely and had closed some of their public amenities various locations throughout the region.