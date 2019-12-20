Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Julian Wilson at the 2019 Billabong Pipe Masters. (AAP Image/Supplied by Tony Heff/WSL via Getty Images)
Julian Wilson at the 2019 Billabong Pipe Masters. (AAP Image/Supplied by Tony Heff/WSL via Getty Images)
Sport

He's done it! Wilson barrels into Tokyo Olympics

Tom Threadingham
20th Dec 2019 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURFING: Julian Wilson has earned the right to don the green and gold at the Tokyo Olympics, after a thrilling morning of surfing.

While he was in the hot seat for the second and final position, his chances relied on the result of compatriot Jack Freestone at the Billabong Pipe Masters on Friday.

After being knocked out in the Round of 16 on the last stop of the Championship Tour, Wilson had to wait and watch as Freestone progressed into the quarter-finals.

Freestone had a tough fight, not only needing to defeat Kelly Slater in the quarter-final battle, but win the event.

Freestone was in form and in the lead against Slater throughout much of his Heat 2 session.

However, it wasn't to be for Freestone, with Slater nailing a solid barrel for a 6.27 score in the final 40 seconds to win and progress through to the semi-finals.

The result ensured Australia's Olympic likely surfing scenario, with Wilson claiming a provisional spot on the team, alongside Owen Wright.

More Stories

Show More
coolum julian wilson olympic games 2020 sport surfing tokyo olympics world surf league
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        45km/h+ OVER: ‘Irresponsible drivers’ spark holiday plea

        premium_icon 45km/h+ OVER: ‘Irresponsible drivers’ spark holiday plea

        News Drivers are urged to ‘expect the unexpected’ and stay alert on Queensland roads this holiday season

        Council traineeships get green light for 2020

        premium_icon Council traineeships get green light for 2020

        Council News Job opportunities with South Burnett Regional Council announcing traineeships...

        ‘Die you f--king dog’: Man’s texts to mum shock court

        premium_icon ‘Die you f--king dog’: Man’s texts to mum shock court

        Crime Magistrate ‘appalled’ by man’s text attack: ‘You wonder why you aren’t having...

        Breaking down youth crime one ‘Byte’ at a time

        premium_icon Breaking down youth crime one ‘Byte’ at a time

        News How a town-wide initiative is helping keep kids off the streets and reducing youth...