‘Wilsonton Nine’ murder trial still a year away

Debbie Combarngo was allegedly murdered on May 6, 2018.

NINE people charged with murdering Toowoomba mother Debbie Combarngo may not face trial until late next year, a court has been told.

Police allege the group fatally struck Ms Combarngo, 37, with metal poles, a golf club, a knife and a hammer inside her Wilsonton unit on May 6, 2018.

It is alleged the group, dubbed the Wilsonton Nine, held Ms Combarngo responsible for the death of Michael Hall who overdosed inside her unit weeks earlier.

One of the defendants, Christine Maree Hall, made an application for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday where it was revealed a trial was “unlikely until the second half of 2021”.

Defence barrister Steve Kissick said Ms Hall, 35, denied there was a plan to kill Ms Combarngo but had admitted to police that she went to the unit armed with a hammer and had used it.

Ms Hall also admitted to police that the group attacked Ms Combarngo “the minute” they entered the house, the court was told.

Mr Kissick said his client had been in custody for more than two years and was a low risk of flight because she was “very much a local to Toowoomba” and had strong ties to the area.

But prosecutor David Meredith opposed bail, arguing the case against Ms Hall was strong.

“It’s not as though there’s a weak case and she’s made a denial,” Mr Meredith said.

“There’s a strong case and she has made admissions …”

Justice Peter Applegarth agreed and refused Ms Hall’s bail.

Ms Hall was charged alongside Joshua James Lingwoodock, 33, Rhianna Jade Fing, 29, Ty Peter Fing, 23, Ashley Aaron Fing, 25, Jana Leigh Hall, 28, Rhonda Ann Hall, 29, Lynn Fay Jean Anderson, 26, and Shiralee Fernando, 30.

Ms Fing is on bail along with Jana Hall, who was granted bail in April after a court ruled that she would be less likely to breach bail because of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Anderson was refused bail earlier this month.

The group will face a committal hearing in Brisbane on June 22. – NewsRegional