RUBBISH FIRE: QFES are currently on scene at a rubbish fire in Cherbourg which broke out just before 10am this morning. Picture: File.
News

WINDOWS CLOSED: Rubbish fire breaks out in Cherbourg

Kate McCormack
27th May 2020 10:05 AM
QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service crews have arrived on scene at a rubbish fire burning near Wondai St in Cherbourg.

The fire broke out earlier this morning around 9.50am and is currently under control and posing no threat to property at this time.

Residents in the Cherbourg and Murgon area may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day and are asked to close windows and doors.

Residents suffering from respiratory conditions are urged to keep medications close by.

Motorists in the area should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

South Burnett

