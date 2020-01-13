Menu
Wet weather pictures on the Sunshine Coast. A surfer looks over the waves coming in at Alexandra Headland trying to keep the rain off with his brolly. Photo:Nicholas Falconer / Sunshine Coast Daily Nicholas Falconer
Weather

HEAVY FALLS: Wet week ahead as storms predicted

Bill Hoffman
13th Jan 2020 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOWERS and potential storms will continue through the first half of this week at least, with strong south-easterly winds due to shift more easterly tomorrow.

Double Island Point secured the heaviest falls on Sunday with 65.6mm while Sunshine Coast Airport had 7mm for the 24 hours to 9am this morning.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said a low-pressure surge moving up the east coast had combined with a persisting high-pressure ridge to create the instability.

Cloudy conditions and ongoing showers would restrict temperatures to sub-30C maximums.

Ms Hoff said winds would shift from the southeast to easterly as the surge pushed through to the north.

She said attention would now shift to the movement of a monsoon in the north Coral Sea.

"There'll be showers and potentially storms in a few spots on a lot of days," Ms Hoff said.

"It's going to be a showery week generally.

Expect a 28C maximum today with an 80 per cent chance of some rain and the potential for falls from 8-10mm.

Expect south-easterly winds to continue at 25km/h gusting to 35km/h.

Tuesday's temperature would peak at 27C, with an 80 per cent chance of rain and falls from 5-20mm possible.

There's the possibility of a thunderstorm. Winds would again be from the south, southeast early at 15-20 km/h.

By Wednesday the easterly shift would be well and truly in place gusting from 15-25 km/h and a 70 per cent chance of some rain and a temperature maximum of 28C.

As the prospect of showers drop to 40 per cent on Thursday, the temperature maximum would climb to 29C on a partly-cloudy day.

There's the chance of a thunder storm late in the afternoon. Winds otherwise should be light throughout.

Expect similar conditions to continue through to the weekend.

