WINNER: Men’s shed draws raffle despite postponed event

HUGE PRIZES: Kingaroy Men's Shed vice president Eric Ford and president Chris Price with some the prizes from the raffle to raise money for LifeFlight. Photo: Laura Blackmore

DESPITE having to postpone their first Camp Oven Under the Stars due to stricter coronavirus laws, a local community group still had a huge reason to celebrate.

Organised by the Kingaroy Men's Shed, the group were selling raffle tickets prior to the event to raise money for LifeFlight.

From the tickets sold and some generous donations the combined total raised was $520.

On Tuesday, March 31 Kingaroy Men's Shed president Chris Price and vice president Eric Ford drew out the winning tickets to find out the lucky recipients of the prizes.

Mr Ford said although it was disappointing they had to postpone their event, they still wanted to award the raffle winners.

"We began selling the tickets before original date for Camp Oven Under the Stars," Mr Ford said.

"We had already selected to donate the funds to LifeFlight.

"After we decided to postpone the event, we held a small meeting at the Kingaroy Men's Shed that evening and managed to sell a few more tickets.

"With everything that is happening with coronavirus, we heard they need more special equipment on their flights, so we are happy to be able to contribute something to the cause," he said.

"When we can run another event in the future, we will have another raffle."

Kingaroy Men's Shed president Chris Price drawing the winning raffle tickets from vice president Eric Ford. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Bob Green won first place in the raffle taking home a brand new wheelbarrow donated by Mitre 10, that was full of groceries as well as a handmade clock donated by the Wood Crafters.

Second place was won by Lorraine Keenan who was awarded a handmade jewellery box donated from the Wood Crafters plus a LifeFlight pack donated by the charity.

Ms Keenan said she wanted to donate the prize back to the Men's Shed for the future raffle they would host at their next event.

Finally, Kay Clark won third place who took home a $100 Crowies Paints voucher plus a handmade clock donated by the Wood Crafters.

Even though the Kingaroy Men's Shed decided to close the facility last week, Mr Ford said they were planning forward amid the health pandemic.

"We shut up the shed on Tuesday after the Prime Minister made some announcements on Sunday evening," he said.

"Our members weren't coming to the shed anyway because of the health threat.

"On the Wednesday we got an official letter from the Men's Shed association that said we had to close."

"We are having a meeting in May to determine the future of Camp Oven Under the Stars."

"Hopefully we can plan to have the event later in the year to give people a light at the end of the tunnel with something to look forward to during the pandemic."