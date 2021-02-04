WINNER REVEALED: South Burnett’s best cafe crowned

The Coffee Bar 4605 pride themselves on quality coffee, delicous food and friendly staff. (From left to right) Jenna Holznagel-bow, Helen Walker, Taylah Berlin, and Shaun Walker. Photo/Holly Cormack.

When Shaun and Helen Walker opened The Coffee Bar 4605 in Murgon four years ago, they wanted to create a place where the Murgon and Cherbourg communities could gather for a good feed and a good chat.

Now for the second time in two years, weeks of polling and voting has revealed the popular coffee joint as the South Burnett region’s favourite cafe.

Loyal customers walking in for their morning coffee and a spot of breaky are met with the smiling faces of The Coffee Bar’s friendly staff, the alluring aroma of freshly ground coffee beans, and the delicious smell of Mrs Walker’s cooking.

“A lot of it’s to do with our staff, and we have great staff here. And what Helen does cooking-wise is obviously our main attraction.,” Mr Walker said.

Modestly describing her cooking as “basic things done well”, Mrs Walkers baked goods and hearty meals are a sight to behold, with the cafe offering everything from eggs benedict to fluffy pancakes and multi-layered chocolate cake.

The Coffee Bar was the Walker’s first taste of the cafe industry, with Mr Walker having previously worked in the building industry and Mrs Walker working as a hairdresser.

“I have no doubt when we bought it we would have had some people going ‘they don’t know what they’re doing, they’ve never had any experience’,” Mr Walker said.

“It just goes to show what you can do when you put your mind to it.”

Radiating an “eccentric, country” vibe, Mr and Mrs Walker said their regulars enjoy contributing to the unique items decorating the cafe’s walls, with cups and lampshades appearing to defy gravity.

“We have customers who come in and say ‘I was going through the cupboard and I found this’. They bring us old teapots and salt and pepper shakers,” Mrs Walker said.

Mrs Walker said the support of the Murgon community at the height of COVID-19 was heartwarming, with locals opting to grab takeaway coffee, breakfast and lunch throughout the lockdown period to support the cafe.

“They had to sit in the park and we were running coffees across to them, because we couldn’t seat them inside,” Mrs Walker said.

“Shaun and I were on our own here for about three months, we had to stand the girls down, which was a very sad day. I cried more than I cooked that day.”

“We had a lot of support from the schools and the police. The community really came together, it was amazing.”

