WINNER: South Burnett’s best childcare educator revealed

AFTER searching far and wide for the South Burnett’s best child care worker, we can announce the winner is... drum roll please... Kell Philp and the amazing team at the Kingaroy Child Care Centre.

Ms Philp was voted the best by South Burnett Times readers out of a wide pool of talented nominees across the region.

“I am very very proud. That kind of gives me a pat on the back for what is a really tough job,” Ms Philp said.

“After being in the industry for so long, I’m honoured to have had the opportunity to touch so many lives.”



Ms Philp would like to attribute her success and her passion for her job to her mother, Jane Seng, who sadly passed in May.

Working in the industry for an incredible 25 to 30 years, it was Ms Seng‘s hard work, compassion, and dedication which shaped the childcare educator Ms Philp has become.

“I worked with her for 10 to 15 years in childcare and she‘s the one that inspired me,” she said.

With more than 20 years experience in childcare herself, Ms Philp has had the opportunity to see many of her little ones grow into adults, and continue to reflect the life lessons taught to them by herself and the staff at Kingaroy Child Care.

“I look at the kids that are now grown up and are successful adults - kind and loving adults - I‘d like to think that some of that kind-heartedness comes from what we’ve taught them here,” she said.

“I would hope the votes I got reflect the work we‘ve all done. To create a happy place that kids and parents enjoy coming to.”

Having branched off to work in child protection for a number of years, Kell said she has learned a great deal about how to best communicate with young children and a deeper appreciation for her career in early education.

“I‘m a different childcare worker than I was 15 years ago. That time away gave me so much knowledge and I just see things from an entirely different perspective,” she said.

“Listening is key and that‘s what I try to do with the kids. Each year we have little mottos that we use with the kids, and this year it’s ‘if you don’t listen, you’ll miss out’.”

Kell said her favourite part of the job is the “little victories” accomplished by the children. She said nothing is more satisfying than seeing them learn and develop, based on the knowledge she has given them.

“Our job isn‘t just playing with kids all day. There’s a lot of hard work, a lot of elbow grease, but we all do it so we can provide this awesome environment for kids.”

“This is my second home. It‘s such a nice job and such a lovely centre.”