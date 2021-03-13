Winning return for jockey who likes Ipswich track

IPSWICH RACING

Claire Power

PREMIERSHIP-winning jockey Baylee Nothdurft returned to Ipswich on Saturday for one ride and one win.

The jockey took some time away from riding in December last year and has only returned back to the track this month.

Riding for his new stable of Steven O’Dea and Matthew Hoysted’s operation at Eagle Farm, the jockey took a positive step to relaunch his career earlier this year.

Race 3 Ipswich winner Ginja for jockey Baylee Nothdurft and trainer Steven O'Dea. Picture: Claire Power

Struggling with weight control and a suspension, Nothdurft took the time away to reassess and establish a better health regime.

Nothdurft has claimed the Ipswich Apprentice Premiership for the past two years and has a strong affinity with the Ipswich track.

He used that knowledge to get Ginja to his Maiden win in the 1680m three-year-old QTIS race.

The gelding has been knocking on the door here at Ipswich, running all five career starts at the track.

Ipswich hosts bumper race day

IPSWICH hosted a super Saturday support card on Saturday with strong racing around the country featuring some of the best autumn has to offer.

The All Star Mile run at Moonee Valley was the highlight with Mugatoo claiming a slogging victory for Kris Lees and Hugh Bowman.

The Gold Coast also featured the half a million dollar QTIS Jewel Two-year-old Stakes with talented Rockhampton runner Sweet Dolly coming up with the win.

Sweet Dolly was just a $1500 at the Magic Millions National Weanling Sale and has now recorded four wins from four starts for Rockhampton trainer Kevin Hansen.

Queenslander too good in Colmore Classic

THERE was a little bit of local flavour when Krone won the Group One Coolmore Classic at Rosehill.

Part-owner David Wenck is a former teacher at Bundamba State School which backs onto the Ipswich track.

Trained by Queenslander Tony Gollan and starting at $12, Krone has been in great form and was too good over the final 100m.

Gollan had been vocal in the days leading up to the race airing the unsuitable good 3 track and 57kg weight but despite the odds stacking up against the mare she was too dominant to win.

Fellow Queenslander and Ipswich-bred jockey Jake Bayliss ran second to Krone with Mizzy for Anthony Cummings.

One to watch

STRONG debut by two-year-old She’s Heavenly in the 800m maiden handicap at Ipswich for trainers Tony and Maddy Sears.

Jockey Georgie Cartwright who only needed to ride hands and heals to get the filly ahead of the field.

Ipswich racegoers enjoy a Saturday meeting at the Bundamba track. Picture: Claire Power

Crowds head to Bundamba

IT was a brilliant day trackside for the 600 plus patrons converging on the Ipswich Racecourse for Saturday racing.

With only a handful of Saturdays on offer at the track, including the coveted Ipswich Cup meeting scheduled for June 19, the local community took full advantage of the weekend races on their doorstep.

Swifts Hockey Club members and a host of major birthday celebration parties were among the private groups who headed trackside to enjoy the day.

Future Ipswich meetings

IPSWICH racing has a week off, returning on Wednesday April 7, Friday April 16 and Wednesday April 21 to round out the month.