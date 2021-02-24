WITHDRAWN: Council backflips on BP Dam water park plans

South Burnett Regional Council have backflipped on plans to build new waterpark at BP Dam. Photo/File

South Burnett Regional Council have backflipped on plans to build new waterpark at BP Dam. Photo/File

Plans for a new water park at BP Dam, complete with putt putt course, amenities block and three additional lakeside cabins, have dried up as preliminary feasibility assessments revealed water levels and current infrastructure was not up to the task.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.



Mayor Brett Otto said based on these assessments, a difficult decision to withdraw the council’s Building Better Regions Funding submission in relation to a new water park has been made and the proposal will be tabled until further feasibility studies can be conducted.

“The initial planning identified limitations with the existing water supply and sewage infrastructure, which may not adequately support the operation of a water playground at the proposed location,” Cr Otto said.

“Council needs to insure the facility does not place undue pressure, which may jeopardise the current operation of the park’s facilities.”

READ MORE: BARGAINS: The cheapest homes for sale in Kingaroy

Cr Otto said the timeline for the application of the project, which must be submitted by March 5, does not allow sufficient time to undertake further investigations.

“Therefore council has made the difficult decision to hold over the proposal to allow a more thorough feasibility assessment to be undertaken. Unfortunately we will have to withdraw that application,” Cr Otto said.

READ MORE: $2.43 million project to deliver health and wellbeing centre

Councillor Kathy Duff said she was disappointed for the community at this setback, however it is something that will likely be looked at again further down the track.

Councillor Kathy Duff was disappointed for the community by this major setback. File photo.



She will instead focus her efforts on a fresh proposal for Murgon skate park, which will see new toilet facilities and a half basketball court built.

In relation to the water park, Cr Roz Frohloff and Cr Scott Henschen reiterated their early opposition to the project.

“I’d like to have it noted for the Building Better Regions Fund that Cr Henschen and I voted against it. We don’t have the water at the moment and we don’t have the infrastructure to do that,” Cr Frohloff said.

READ MORE: “Distressing”: Man arrested after racist rampage at hospital

Rudimentary plans were discussed at last month’s general council meeting (January 20), during which councillors narrow down a list of potential projects they will be seeking funding for, including improving the Coolabunia Saleyards, upgrading the Wondai Swimming Pool, an agricultural and strategic plan, and the BP dam water park.

Follow the South Burnett Times on Instagram @SouthBurnettTimes and Twitter @sthburnetttimes.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription