WITNESSES CONTACTED: Six witnesses are set to appear by video link for a sexual assault case in the South Burnett.
Crime

Witnesses located for Burnett sexual assault case

Sam Turner
29th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
SIX witnesses including two overseas nationals are set to appear by video link for an upcoming South Burnett sexual assault case.

A 49-year-old former South Burnett farmer was mentioned in Murgon Magistrates Court on July 28, charged with sexual assault, possessing dangerous drugs, authority required to possess explosives, and secure storage of weapons as a registered owner.

The man’s charges had previously been mentioned on July 14.

Police allege the man sexually assaulted backpackers at his home.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens told the court the prosecution had six witnesses ready to give evidence, which would take up the majority of a court day.

He asked the court if late October would suffice for a hearing date if there were days left.

The court heard all six witnesses including one in the United Kingdom will be appearing by video, bar one in New Zealand who they cannot locate.

Sgt Stevens told the court if they couldn’t contact the witness in time, they would continue with the matter.

Defence lawyer Tom Carr agreed to the terms, adding his defendant had changed his address in accordance with his bail, and would like his correspondence forwarded there.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair told the court the next mention for a committal would be for October 30, with the man’s bail enlarged.

