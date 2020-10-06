Witnesses sought to horror head-on that killed 90yo woman
A 90-year-old woman who was critically injured in a two car crash at Lake Macdonald on Sunday night has passed away in hospital.
Police believe from their initial investigations a wagon and Landcruiser smashed head on when they were travelling in opposite directions along Cooroy Noosa Road on Saturday night about 7.15pm.
The woman was became entrapped and was taken to hospital in a critical condition when freed. Yesterday morning the woman died from her injuries.
A 16-year-old female driver of the Landcruiser and a 45-year-old female passenger were also injured in the crash.
The 45-year-old man driving the station wagon was also taken to hospital in a stable condition.
The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward, or anyone who may have been in the vicinity and travelled past a black Volkwagon Touareg to contact police.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.
You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.
Quote this reference number: QP2002069136 within the online suspicious activity form.