Witnesses sought to horror head-on that killed 90yo woman

Frances Klein
6th Oct 2020 6:35 AM | Updated: 1:45 PM
A 90-year-old woman who was critically injured in a two car crash at Lake Macdonald on Sunday night has passed away in hospital.

Police believe from their initial investigations a wagon and Landcruiser smashed head on when they were travelling in opposite directions along Cooroy Noosa Road on Saturday night about 7.15pm.

RELATED: Friends rally $4k after 'savage blow' to beloved business

The woman was became entrapped and was taken to hospital in a critical condition when freed. Yesterday morning the woman died from her injuries.

A 16-year-old female driver of the Landcruiser and a 45-year-old female passenger were also injured in the crash.

 

A map showing the where a woman was critically injured south of Gympie late Sunday. She dies the next morning.
A map showing the where a woman was critically injured south of Gympie late Sunday. She dies the next morning.

 

RELATED: Flames lap Mary Valley Rd after car fire sparks two fires

The 45-year-old man driving the station wagon was also taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward, or anyone who may have been in the vicinity and travelled past a black Volkwagon Touareg to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2002069136 within the online suspicious activity form.

cooroy noosa rd cooroy noosa road critically injured died gympie crashes head on crash lake mcdonald police trapped
