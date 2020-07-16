Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash near Tennant Creek.
Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash near Tennant Creek.
News

Woman, 21, dies in rollover, baby airlifted to hospital

by SARAH MATTHEWS and JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Jul 2020 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman has died and an 11-month-old baby boy has been medivaced to Alice Springs following a car rollover near Tennant Creek yesterday.

The two other occupants of the car, a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, were taken to the Tennant Creek Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 10.25am, 55km north of Tennant Creek near the Gibson and South Haywood creeks.

Passing motorists notified local authorities.

The relationship between the four occupants is not known, however police have notified next of kin.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit from Alice Springs is investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash.

The road is now open.

The NT road toll for 2020 now stands at 13.

Originally published as Woman, 21, dies in rollover, baby airlifted to hospital

More Stories

Show More
alice springs crash nt vehicle rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water price hike here to stay to ‘encourage responsible use’

        premium_icon Water price hike here to stay to ‘encourage responsible use’

        Council News THE 150 per cent rise is designed to ‘encourage responsible use’ of standpipe water according to the council

        Patients ‘putting others at risk’ not calling triple-zero

        premium_icon Patients ‘putting others at risk’ not calling triple-zero

        Health Burnett paramedic pleads to community to not handle things ‘the bush way’, and call...

        Young mum blames pregnancy for Christmas fight with sister

        premium_icon Young mum blames pregnancy for Christmas fight with sister

        Crime The 25-year-old woman said she knows she’s pregnant with a girl if she argues with...

        Police slam driver who blew five times the limit after crash

        premium_icon Police slam driver who blew five times the limit after crash

        Crime ‘You’re a danger to yourself and others’: Police horrified after serious crash...