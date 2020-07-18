Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young woman has sadly lost her life three weeks after a car crash that also claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
A young woman has sadly lost her life three weeks after a car crash that also claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
News

Young woman dies three weeks after car crash

by Isabella Magee
18th Jul 2020 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-year-old woman has died after she sustained critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash at Chambers Flat last month.

The woman was a rear-seat passenger in a Toyota HiLux, which was travelling along Chambers Flat Rd about 1.30am on June 27 before it rolled near Kerry Rd, instantly killing the 24-year-old male driver.

Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland
Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland

The woman was at the time transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head and pelvic injures in a critical condition. She sadly died overnight.

At the time of the crash, paramedics also treated two women, aged 25 and 19, who were also in the HiLux, for minor injuries.

Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland
Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland

Originally published as Woman, 21, dies three weeks after car crash

road toll

Just In

    Baby dies in drowning incident

    Baby dies in drowning incident
    • 18th Jul 2020 11:13 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cherbourg boxers slip on the gloves as gym reopens

        premium_icon Cherbourg boxers slip on the gloves as gym reopens

        Boxing It’s been months since boxers in Cherbourg have been allowed back in the ring.

        SEE THE PHOTOS: Monto’s art trail transformation in pictures

        premium_icon SEE THE PHOTOS: Monto’s art trail transformation in pictures

        Art & Theatre The birth of Monto’s exclusive tourist attractions has put the town on the map...

        Elderly man’s bumper dope haul ‘purely for personal use’

        premium_icon Elderly man’s bumper dope haul ‘purely for personal use’

        Crime The man told a magistrate his reason for growing the illegal crop was he didn’t...

        Rescue helicopter tasked to highway motorcycle crash

        premium_icon Rescue helicopter tasked to highway motorcycle crash

        News PARAMEDICS are on scene following a motorcycle crash on the Isis Highway.