Crime

Woman, 45, allegedly stole handbag, fraudulently used cards

Dominic Elsome
5th Mar 2021 8:30 AM
A woman has been charged with a string of offences following the theft of a handbag and bank cards.

Police investigating the theft of a hand bag from a takeaway shop in Markwell street on February 26, executed a search warrant at Edward street residence on Monday (March 1).

The 45-year-old Kingaroy woman that was at the residence was located in possession of a drug utensil.

Police also located property that is suspected of being purchased by the woman using the bank cards in the stolen purse.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy magistrates Court on March 29th charged with the alleged theft, 8 counts of Fraud and possessing drug utensils.

credit card fraud kingaroy crime 2021 south burnett crime 2021
South Burnett

