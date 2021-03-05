Woman, 45, allegedly stole handbag, fraudulently used cards

A Kingaroy woman will face court this month after allegedly stealing a handbag and using the cards to make purchases.

A Kingaroy woman will face court this month after allegedly stealing a handbag and using the cards to make purchases.

Police investigating the theft of a hand bag from a takeaway shop in Markwell street on February 26, executed a search warrant at Edward street residence on Monday (March 1).

The 45-year-old Kingaroy woman that was at the residence was located in possession of a drug utensil.

Police also located property that is suspected of being purchased by the woman using the bank cards in the stolen purse.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy magistrates Court on March 29th charged with the alleged theft, 8 counts of Fraud and possessing drug utensils.

