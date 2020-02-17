Woman accused of bashing teacher with golf club

Brisbane man Anthony Stott, who was hit and killed by a semi-trailer on the M1 NSW. Photo Facebook

A WOMAN accused of tying a Brisbane private school teacher to a chair and bashing him with a golf club before he was fatally struck by a semi-trailer is applying for bail.

Anthony Stott, a popular French teacher at St Peters College at Springfield, died in bizarre circumstances in northern NSW on Monday, just a day after returning to Queensland from a trip to Peru.

After flying back into Brisbane from Sydney on Sunday afternoon, the 43-year-old travelled to the Tweed Valley where his silver BMW was found abandoned on the Pacific Highway at Cudgera Creek about 2am the following morning.

Police have alleged Mr Stott somehow ended up at a nearby farmhouse where he was tied to a chair, tortured and beaten with a golf club.

He is believed to have escaped the property and run bloodied through the paddock before being hit and killed by the truck on the M1.

Tweed-Byron police have set up a crime scene at a Cudgera Creek property. Photo: Scott Powick

Cudgera Creek couple Mark Frost, 46, and Lauren Grainger, 38, were arrested and charged with detaining Mr Stott in company to obtain advantage.

The award-winning market farmers were refused bail when they appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court last Tuesday but are back in court today.

Only Grainger is applying for bail, which is expected to be opposed by police.

In denying bail for her and Frost last week, magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said the alleged offence was 'violent' and there was 'significant evidence to support the police allegations'.

He said the investigation was complex and still in its infancy and refused bail for both Frost and Grainger, saying they were at risk of failing to reappear in court, committing further serious offences and interfering with witnesses.

Police are investigating how and why Mr Stott ended up in northern NSW, including the possibility that he may have been abducted from his small New Farm unit.

They spent several days last week examining the unit and scouring the Cudgera Creek property where he was allegedly held captive.