A woman has suffered a head injury after rolling her car on the D’Aguilar Highway last night. Photo/File

A woman was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a serious but stable condition after rolling her vehicle on the D’Aguilar Highway last night.

Emergency crews attended the scene in Blackbutt at 9.39pm, where the woman had rolled her car down an embankment, suffering a head injury.

The woman was then airlifted from Kingaroy Hospital to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.