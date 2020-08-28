Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Cherbourg woman faces court after an alleged bottle attack. File photo.
A Cherbourg woman faces court after an alleged bottle attack. File photo.
Crime

Woman allegedly struck on head with bottle multiple times

Holly Cormack
28th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DETECTIVES from Murgon Police were called to Cherbourg this week after a woman was attacked with a bottle.

It will be alleged that around 1am on Sunday August 23, the two women, who are known to each other, became involved in an altercation.

Allegedly arming herself with a bottle, a 23-year-old woman assaulted a 25-year-old women, striking her multiple times in the head.

The alleged victim required medical assistance in relation to her injuries.

A 23-year-old Cherbourg woman has been charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and will appear in Cherbourg Magistrates Court on September 9.

assault allegations cherbourg assault
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Turned a blind eye’: Father charged after son grows drugs

        Premium Content ‘Turned a blind eye’: Father charged after son grows drugs

        Crime A FATHER and son faced court together this week, after the Blackbutt son grew cannabis on his fathers property.

        REVEALED: Monto’s Rural Aid makeover projects decided

        Premium Content REVEALED: Monto’s Rural Aid makeover projects decided

        Community THESE are the projects the volunteer army will be working on for the North Burnett...

        DEATH ROAD: Shocking figures from South Burnett’s horror Hwy

        Premium Content DEATH ROAD: Shocking figures from South Burnett’s horror Hwy

        News THIS road safety week, the South Burnett Times takes a closer look at one of the...

        APPLY NOW: South Burnett Apprenticeships still up for grabs

        Premium Content APPLY NOW: South Burnett Apprenticeships still up for grabs

        Careers THESE South Burnett businesses are looking to take on apprentices. SEE THE LIST...