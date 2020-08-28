Woman allegedly struck on head with bottle multiple times

DETECTIVES from Murgon Police were called to Cherbourg this week after a woman was attacked with a bottle.

It will be alleged that around 1am on Sunday August 23, the two women, who are known to each other, became involved in an altercation.

Allegedly arming herself with a bottle, a 23-year-old woman assaulted a 25-year-old women, striking her multiple times in the head.

The alleged victim required medical assistance in relation to her injuries.

A 23-year-old Cherbourg woman has been charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and will appear in Cherbourg Magistrates Court on September 9.