Woman allegedly threatened police with radio aerial

EIDSVOLD WOMAN CHARGED: A 44-year-old Eidsvold woman has been charged with a number of offences after an incident on June 7. Picture: Queensland Police Service

AN EIDSVOLD woman will need a new radio after allegedly using its aerial to threaten police, shortly before she resisted arrest.

The ordeal began on June 7 when a woman attended Eidsvold police station to report an incident between her and the 44-year-old woman.

Eidsvold Senior Constable Geoff Price said the woman attended the station shortly afterwards and began yelling abuse at the other woman.

“She has then attempted to get to her by banging on her car window and trying to open the door,” Sen-Constable Price said.

“Police have attempted to calm the situation, however the 44-year-old woman has then got into her car and driven away.”

It will be alleged the woman was unlicensed and was driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle at the time.

Constable Price said the woman was spotted a short time later walking along Moreton St, holding a long radio aerial in her hand.

“Police have attempted to speak to her regarding her behaviour, however she attempted to walk away and raised the aerial above her head and threatened police with it,” he said.

“Police eventually stopped her and informed her she was under arrest.”

While completing the arrest, it will be alleged the woman resisted by hitting away the officer’s hand and scratching his arm.

She has then allegedly slapped the police offer in the face during the arrest.

The woman was taken to the Bundaberg watch house where she was charged with a number of offences.

These include public nuisance, driving without a licence, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and assaulting police.

She was released on bail to appear in Gayndah court at a later date.