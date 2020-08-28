Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ARREST: Police have announced they have made an arrest in the case of a woman found dead in a unit in Rosedale Square, East Lismore. Photo: Alison Paterson
ARREST: Police have announced they have made an arrest in the case of a woman found dead in a unit in Rosedale Square, East Lismore. Photo: Alison Paterson
Crime

Suspicious death: Woman arrested in Maclean

Alison Paterson
by
27th Aug 2020 5:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have made an arrest in relation to a suspicious death after a woman's body was found at an East Lismore home last Saturday.

A NSW Police spokesman this afternoon confirmed a woman was currently speaking with police.

"A 32-year-old woman has been arrested about 1pm today (Thursday, August 27) on McNaughton Place, Maclean," the spokesman said.

"She was taken to Maclean Police Station where she is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

"No further information is available at this time."

NSW Police Media said at around 10.40am on Saturday, August 22, emergency services were called to a unit on Rosedale Square, East Lismore, after a woman's body was found.

The woman is believed to be the 60-year-old occupant.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by forensic officers.

Local detectives, assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, established Strike Force Boughton to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, which is being treated as suspicious.

clarence crime crime. lismore maclean northern rivers crime police richmond police district
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Turned a blind eye’: Father charged after son grows drugs

        Premium Content ‘Turned a blind eye’: Father charged after son grows drugs

        Crime A FATHER and son faced court together this week, after the Blackbutt son grew cannabis on his fathers property.

        • 28th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
        REVEALED: Monto’s Rural Aid makeover projects decided

        Premium Content REVEALED: Monto’s Rural Aid makeover projects decided

        Community THESE are the projects the volunteer army will be working on for the North Burnett...

        • 28th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
        DEATH ROAD: Shocking figures from South Burnett’s horror Hwy

        Premium Content DEATH ROAD: Shocking figures from South Burnett’s horror Hwy

        News THIS road safety week, the South Burnett Times takes a closer look at one of the...

        APPLY NOW: South Burnett Apprenticeships still up for grabs

        Premium Content APPLY NOW: South Burnett Apprenticeships still up for grabs

        Careers THESE South Burnett businesses are looking to take on apprentices. SEE THE LIST...