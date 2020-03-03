Menu
Wayne's World, Kingaroy. (Picture: Facebook)
Woman asks shopkeeper to look after stolen goods

Marguerite Cuddihy
3rd Mar 2020 2:00 PM
A 44-year-old woman has fronted court after she asked a shop attendant to look after her stolen goods.

On December 3, 2019, Lorraine Rachel Davidson was shopping at Wayne’s World, Kingaroy.

The Kingaroy Magistrates heard she bought a number of items and later came back and asked a shop attendant to take care of her bags while she did some more shopping.

“While the attendant was placing the bags behind the counter, they noticed there was a number of items in there that had not been paid for that belonged to the shop,” police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said.

“There were some cleaning liquids, some coffee, air fresheners and Christmas decorations.”

Defence lawyer Bonnie Djordjevic said her client’s last dishonesty offence was a charge of stealing in 2013.

“Miss Davidson has three girls in her care aged 13, six and four.

“She receives parenting payments and after her bills are taken out, she has about $500 a fortnight.

“My client took the items coming up to Christmas time because she couldn’t afford to do a shop and buy Christmas presents for various people,” she said.

Magistrate Louisa Pink took these facts into account.

“You took those items because you couldn’t afford them, but you know you can’t just take things from a shop.”

Davidson was fined $150, and the conviction was recorded.

