A woman has been attacked by a shark at Fitzroy Island off the coast of Cairns.
Woman attacked by shark on Great Barrier Reef

by Elise Williams
14th Jul 2020 1:05 PM
EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a shark attack in Far North Queensland.
There are reports a woman aged in her 20s was attacked by a shark on the Great Barrier Reef near Fitzroy Island off the coast of Cairns about 12.08pm.

Members of the public are applying first aid to treat the woman while a helicopter with medical help has been dispatched to the scene.

 

Fitzroy Island, where a woman has been attacked by a shark, is located 45 minutes off the coast of Cairns in the Great Barrier Reef.
It's understood she has suffered significant injuries to the lower half of her body.

It is the third shark attack off the east coast of Australia in the past nine days.

Sunshine Coast man Matthew Tratt was killed when he was attacked by a shark while spear fishing off Indian Head on Fraser Island on Saturday, July 4.

A week later, Mani Hart-Deville, 15, was fatally mauled by a shark while surfing at Wooli Beach off the NSW north coast.

 

Originally published as Woman attacked by shark on Great Barrier Reef

