Woman, baby flown to hospital after serious head-on crash

Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle traffic crash in South Nanango this afternoon. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A young woman has been flown to hospital in a serious condition following a two-car crash in South Nanango yesterday.

According to a Queensland Police spokesperson, preliminary investigations indicate two vehicles - a blue sedan and a dark grey station wagon - were travelling along Nanango Tarong Road when they collided head on.

A 23-year-old woman, the driver of the dark grey vehicle, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious but stable condition, along with an infant who had no visible injuries.

QAS paramedics, QPS officers and QFES personnel were all on the scene.

SC_PRI_South-Burnett video.mov: RACQ LifeFlight attends a serious crash at South Nanango, which saw a woman in her 20s airlifted to the Sunshine Coast.

The driver of the blue sedan, a 24-year-old woman, was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. A 38-year-old male passenger was provided first aid at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating.