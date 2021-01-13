Woman, baby flown to hospital after serious head-on crash
A young woman has been flown to hospital in a serious condition following a two-car crash in South Nanango yesterday.
According to a Queensland Police spokesperson, preliminary investigations indicate two vehicles - a blue sedan and a dark grey station wagon - were travelling along Nanango Tarong Road when they collided head on.
A 23-year-old woman, the driver of the dark grey vehicle, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious but stable condition, along with an infant who had no visible injuries.
QAS paramedics, QPS officers and QFES personnel were all on the scene.
The driver of the blue sedan, a 24-year-old woman, was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. A 38-year-old male passenger was provided first aid at the scene.
Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating.