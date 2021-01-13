Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle traffic crash in South Nanango this afternoon. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle traffic crash in South Nanango this afternoon. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Breaking

Woman, baby flown to hospital after serious head-on crash

Holly Cormack
13th Jan 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young woman has been flown to hospital in a serious condition following a two-car crash in South Nanango yesterday.

According to a Queensland Police spokesperson, preliminary investigations indicate two vehicles - a blue sedan and a dark grey station wagon - were travelling along Nanango Tarong Road when they collided head on.

Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle traffic crash in South Nanango this afternoon. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle traffic crash in South Nanango this afternoon. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A 23-year-old woman, the driver of the dark grey vehicle, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious but stable condition, along with an infant who had no visible injuries.

QAS paramedics, QPS officers and QFES personnel were all on the scene.

The driver of the blue sedan, a 24-year-old woman, was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. A 38-year-old male passenger was provided first aid at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Premium Content Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Business Angry business owners have slammed the Premier's claim businesses are “back to normal”, calling on her to visit the places where some are “bleeding dry”.

        RUNNING DRY: What low water level means for region

        Premium Content RUNNING DRY: What low water level means for region

        News Stage 1 Critical Supply Arrangements are in place and releases for medium priority...

        South Burnett man ‘wrestles’ fellow offender on court steps

        Premium Content South Burnett man ‘wrestles’ fellow offender on court steps

        Crime A poorly placed wrestling match landed a South Burnett man back before Kingaroy...

        Burnett race clubs set for half-a-million funding boost

        Premium Content Burnett race clubs set for half-a-million funding boost

        Sport Four North Burnett race clubs will share in more half-a-million dollars worth of...