Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Woman busted in Townsville for faking documents in COVID-19 travel breach
Woman busted in Townsville for faking documents in COVID-19 travel breach
Crime

Woman breached COVID border rules for camping trip

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
20th Aug 2020 7:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman who breached COVID-19 travel restrictions successfully snuck across the Queensland border because she was not coming from a hot spot.

A spokesman from Queensland Police confirmed the 50-year-old woman started her journey from Northern New South Wales, reportedly Pottsville.

She falsified her border declaration and flew from Brisbane to Townsville on Wednesday.

The Townsville Bulletin understands she flew to the city to visit a man, and she was not from the area.

The same man picked her up from the Townsville Airport and drove the pair to a beachside campground north of the city.

The police spokesman said they did not stop anywhere on the way.

The Bulletin understands the woman has been tested for COVID-19.

Originally published as Woman breached COVID border rules for camping trip

border breach coronavirus travel ban

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man free after lengthy child abuse material investigation

        Premium Content Man free after lengthy child abuse material investigation

        Crime A local man has escaped a jail sentence after police find thousands of images and videos of underage girls downloaded from the internet.

        Why accused border dodgers avoided full quarantine

        Premium Content Why accused border dodgers avoided full quarantine

        Crime Couple accused of COVID border breach lock down social accounts

        • 20th Aug 2020 6:32 PM
        Breakfast radio shows axed in massive shake-up

        Premium Content Breakfast radio shows axed in massive shake-up

        Breaking Breakfast radio shows across regional Queensland axed

        Kingaroy jumps on holistic health bandwagon

        Premium Content Kingaroy jumps on holistic health bandwagon

        News KINGAROY Discount Drug Stores embraces all things organic with new WholeLife...