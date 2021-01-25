Woman calls cops over Macca’s breakfast

A woman in the UK was left seething after missing out on a Macca's breakfast feed, so decided take her grievance to the police.

After failing to make the 11am cut off while caught in the drive-through queue and refused service on arrival to the ordering window, the hungry customer took matters into her own hands, calling the police to complain about how 'unfair' it was.

She's since become the butt of social media jokes after being called-out by police in West Sussex for her drastic act.

A call @11.30 this morning from an angry lady who stated that due to the queue at the McDonalds drive thru in EG, by the time she got to the window the breakfast service had stopped and she couldn't order a breakfast. The lady was given words of advice about ringing the Police pic.twitter.com/y2upJsL8K6 — Inspector Darren Taylor (@InspectorDarren) January 21, 2021

Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor tweeted: "A call @11.30 this morning from an angry lady who stated that due to the queue at the McDonalds drive thru in EG, by the time she got to the window the breakfast service had stopped and she couldn't order a breakfast.

"The lady was given words of advice about ringing the Police."

Twitter followers were quick to troll the woman after seeing the top cop's tweet.

"Did you give her a frying?" one asked, while another referred to the woman as a "McMuppet."

"To be fair, I had a sausage and egg piece of heaven this morning and I would have been well narked if I'd missed it," another admitted.

How far would you go for a McMuffin?

Explaining the situation further to The Sun, Inspector Taylor said: "This, of course, upset her and she wanted us to speak to McDonald's about the situation as she felt it was unfair.

"We kindly informed her this was an incident which she should take up with McDonald's and was not a police matter and that we would not be investigating her complaint."

It's certainly not the first time a Macca's drive through has been the scene of outrage.

In June last year, a Canberra woman claimed she couldn't resist getting her own back on a rude driver who honked at her while she was ordering at one of the fast-food franchises.

"I was in a long McDonald's drive-through this morning and the young lady behind me honked her horn because I was taking too long to place my order," she wrote on the Canberra Notice Board Facebook group.

After explaining she decided to "take the high road" and pay for both their orders, she then claimed she had a change of heart.

"The lad at the counter must have told her what I'd done as she leaned out the window, waved and mouthed 'thank you', obviously embarrassed I had repaid her rudeness with kindness.

"So when I got to the second window I showed both receipts and took her food too. Now she has to go back to the end of the queue and start again."

Her savage move divided social media, with many slamming her for taking it too far.

Others applauded the move, dubbing her a 'Petty Queen'.

If these tales of turmoil in the Macca's drive-through have you nervous about your next trip to the takeaway giant, you can now find recipes to recreate classic menu items at home.

A chef recently revealed how you can make the brand's iconic hash browns using just two-ingredients, while McDonald's themselves released the recipe for its sausage and egg McMuffin prompting a huge response from home cooks.

Another popular recipe that emerged during lockdown was a "quarantine Big Mac" that was dubbed "better than the real thing".

