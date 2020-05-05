Menu
ROADSIDE BUST: A young Booie Woman in her 20s has been caught driving under the influence of drugs with a three-year-old in the car.
News

Woman caught drug driving with toddler and crack pipe in car

Kate McCormack
5th May 2020 4:00 PM
A YOUNG woman has been caught driving with a three-year-old child and a glass pipe in the car with drugs present in her system.
On Monday morning (May 4, 2020) at 11.40am police intercepted a Ford sedan on Haly St in Kingaroy.

The driver was a 25-year-old Booie woman and she returned a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

A police spokesman said the female driver had a number of passengers in the vehicle at the time of interception, including a three-year-old child.

“A search of the vehicle also located the woman in possession of a glass pipe,” the spokesman said.

“A 40-year-old Kingaroy man was also found in possession of a knife, a small quantity of marijuana and scales and another 25-year-old Kingaroy man was found in possession of a pipe.”

The woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on June 1, 2020 for allegedly driving with a relevant drug present and possessing a drug utensil.

The 40-year-old man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3 for allegedly possessing a knife, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing property used in the commission of drug offence.

The 25-year-old man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27 for allegedly possessing property used in the commission of a drug offence.

