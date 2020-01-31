Woman caught speeding in Goomeri four times the limit

DANGEROUS DRIVER: Police have intercepted a female driver in her late 30s driving more than four times over the legal blood alcohol level in Goomeri.

POLICE have caught a woman speeding while more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit.

On Wednesday, January 29 at around 10am, a 38-year-old Maryborough woman was intercepted in Goomeri after being detected driving at 126km per hour on the Wide Bay Highway.

The woman allegedly returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.214 per cent.

She will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on February 4, in relation to disqualified driving and driving under the influence of liquor.

Police are taking this week as an opportunity to remind drivers of the severe danger associated with drink driving and excessive speed and will continue to patrol with the current statewide road policing operation running simultaneously as schools return.

Minister for police and corrective services Mark Ryan joined road policing command assistant commissioner Mike Keating this week to officially launch the back to school road safety campaign.

As Queensland students commence the school year this week, police are reminding drivers to remain vigilant and alert in school zones.

The back to school period is traditionally a busy time on the state’s road network, particularly in the vicinity of schools, including student pedestrians and cyclists travelling to and from school.

Mr Keating said police would be co-ordinating a statewide traffic policing initiative designed to reduce serious injury and fatal traffic crashes.

These will occur around school zones until Friday, January 31, which will also conclude the Christmas/ New Year road safety campaign, Operation Romeo Sleigh.

“Police emphasis will be focused on, but not limited to, direct community attention to speed, impaired driving, fatigue, seat belt use, driver distraction/inattention, and pedestrian and bicycle safety,” Mr Keating said.

“I urge parents and guardians to familiarise themselves with school drop-off and pick-up practices and to obey the road rules around school zones, in particular the 40km/h speed zone.”