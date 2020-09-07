Woman caught stealing from Big W on multiple occasions

A woman has been fined after she stole on tow seperate occasions from Big W Kingaroy. (Picture: File)

A KINGAROY woman who helped herself to a new set of FlavourStone cookware from Big W in Kingaroy has been slapped with a $250 fine.

Elaine Alison Scott pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court this morning.

On 26 June at 2pm in Kingaroy, Scott went through the self serve checkout with a trolley containing FlavourStone cookware, a pillow and a bottle of fabric softener.

After talking to the checkout supervisor, Scott scanned the pillow before leaving the store without scanning the cookware or the fabric softener.

On July 7 Scott left without paying for picture hooks and batteries.

When spoken to by police Scott was flippant, saying it’s only money.

Scott’s duty lawyer Tom Carr said these two acts were very out of character.

“My submissions would be for Scott to enter a good behaviour bond,” Mr Carr said.

“She regrets the decision to steal, would like to apologise to the court and said it will never happen again.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he took into account the early nature of the plea and the lack of history.

“You are a mature person with no history so I would consider a good behaviour bond if you had only committed one stealing offence not two,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

Scott was fined $250 and was ordered to pay $193.45 in compensation to Big W.

No convictions were recorded.