Woman caught with meth one month into probation

Prudence Ogden pleaded guilty to eight charges in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

A YOUNG woman has narrowly avoided jail time after being caught with meth only a month after she was placed on probation for similar offences.

Prudence Alexandra Rose Ogden, 24, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to eight charges, including possessing dangerous drugs and stealing.

The court heard that between January to February this year in Kings Beach and Golden Beach, Ogden was charged with possessing methamphetamine, drug utensils and clipseal bags containing crystal residue, as well as stealing unit keys from a victim.

Senior Constable Rebecca Lambert told the court Ogden’s offending was indicative of someone with a serious drug addiction.

“She was convicted of similar offences on November 29, 2019 where she received an 18-month probation order,” she said.

“The offending before the court today commenced approximately a month later.

“She’s continued the same course of conduct she’s previously been sentenced for and not demonstrated any serious attempt in rehabilitation.”

Defence lawyer Alan Phillips told the court Ogden, who completed Year 12 at Kingaroy High School, was still in a position where she was trying to find her feet in life.

“She accepts she was at the time she was hanging around the wrong people and going down a dangerous path,” he said.

Mr Phillips told the court Ogden had not committed any further offences after receiving support from her parents.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said he would expect not to see any further crimes added to her criminal history.

“The offences were committed when the ink was still wet,” he said.

“You consented to being placed on that probation order but you had no intention with engaging with it at all.

“All you have to do is sit in a courtroom anywhere in the state, or that matter Australia and just see how many offences that are dealt with involve drugs.”

Ogden was fined $1500 and given a head sentence of six months’ jail, to be suspended for 18 months.